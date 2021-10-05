Ohio: Voters in These Cities Will Decide on Marijuana Decriminalization Measures Next Month

Spearheaded by NORML Appalachia of Ohio and the Sensible Movement Coalition, advocates have gathered the necessary number of signatures to qualify local ballot measures to decriminalize marijuana in 14 cities across the state of Ohio.

Nearly two dozen cities in Ohio have already approved measures to decriminalize low-level marijuana possession offenses, either via local city council ordinance or ballot initiative.

Voters who live in the following cities will have the opportunity to vote on local decriminalization measures in the November 2021 election:

Brookside, Dillonvale, Laurelville, Martins Ferry, McArthur, Morristown, Mount Pleasant, Murray City, New Lexington, New Straitsville, Powhatan Point, Rayland, Tiltonsville and Yorkville.

Most of the local proposals will appear on the ballot as:

“Shall [city] adopt the Sensible Marihuana Ordinance, which lowers the penalty for misdemeanor marijuana offenses to the lowest penalty allowed by State Law?”

Some of the proposals, such as in New Straitsville and McArthur, are more detailed, specifying 200 gram possession limits and $0 fines.

These local efforts come as a separate group of activists is simultaneously gathering signatures to qualify a statewide ballot measure to legalize adult use marijuana for all adults in Ohio.

The Sensible Movement Coalition has also launched similar local efforts to decriminalize marijuana in West Virginia and South Carolina.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...