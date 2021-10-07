Ohio: Lobby for Cannabis Reform on October 13

*This post is on behalf of NORML Appalachia of Ohio*

The Ohio Cannabis Lobby Day 2021, taking place on Wednesday October 13, 2021, is a public event to educate legislators and the general public about cannabis and to discuss the need for cannabis patients’ rights and to legalize and regulate adult use cannabis in Ohio. It is also necessary to shine a light on the lack of access to legal medical cannabis in poor and minority communities.

Attendees can register to participate in person in one or more of the following ways:

Set up a table with educational materials

Give a speech to legislators and the general public

Participate in a discussion panel

Join a two-person team to speak directly to legislators

Engage in conversations open to the general public

Guests who can only participate virtually please RSVP online here.

This event was made possible with the assistance of Representative Juanita Brent of Cleveland, Ohio, along with other members of the Ohio Cannabis Community.

Please email cannabisday21@gmail.com with any questions.

When: Wed. October 13, 2021

Time: 9am to 3pm

Where: Ohio State House Atrium, 1 Capitol Square, Columbus, OH 43215

See you at the State House!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...