House Veterans Affairs Committee To Consider Marijuana Research Bill

The House Veterans Affairs Committee (HVAC) will conduct a legislative hearing on Wednesday, October 13th, which will include consideration of the bipartisan VA Cannabis Research Act of 2021, HR 2916.

The legislation “would direct VA to conduct clinical research with varying forms of medicinal cannabis to evaluate the safety and effects of cannabis on health outcomes of veterans with PTSD and veterans with chronic pain.”

The House bills sponsor is Rep. Lou Correa (D-CA), a member of HVAC, and co-led with Rep. Peter Meijer (R-MI). The bill has a Senate companion (S. 1467) carried by Senate Veterans Affairs Committee Chairman Jon Tester (D-MT) and co-led with Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-AK).

According to nationwide survey data conducted by The American Legion in 2017, 39 percent of veteran respondents affirmed that they “know a veteran” who is using the plant medicinally. Furthermore, twenty-two percent of respondents said they themselves “use cannabis to treat a mental or physical condition.”

You can read more about the implications of cannabis reform and veterans on NORML’s factsheet entitled Marijuana and Veterans Issues here.

Supporters of the VA Cannabis Research Act can contact both their Senators and member of the House in support of the legislation with NORML’s Action Alert here.

