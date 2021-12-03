Longtime Texas NORML Director Hired to Oversee State Policy Reform Efforts

The National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws is pleased to announce the addition of Jax Finkel James to its national staff. Ms. James will serve as NORML’s State Policies Manager, taking over the position from outgoing NORML staffer Carly Wolf.

Prior to joining national NORML, Ms. James – a Texas native – served as the Executive Director of both Texas NORML and the public charity, Foundation for an Informed Texas, where she engaged in coordinated advocacy efforts in the Lone Star State. Ms. James is a frequent witness before Texas lawmakers and city council members and she is the creator of the Texas Marijuana Policy Voter Guide, in addition to her efforts coordinating educational outreach programs and regional training seminars.

“I am excited to join the staff at NORML where I can use the passion, lessons, and skills I have learned in Texas to empower states and to coordinate reforms with NORML’s numerous chapters across the nation,” James said.

Ms. James will work remotely from Austin, Texas.

Departing State Policies Manager Carly Wolf worked with NORML for nearly five years and will continue to stay active in the criminal justice policy reform movement.

Each year, NORML’s staff tracks and provides support for hundreds of marijuana reform bills. In 2021, NORML generated tens of thousands of communications from constituents to their state elected officials in support of pending legislation.

This week, NORML released a report highlighting the passage of over 50 cannabis-specific laws in 2021 in over 25 states. These included newly enacted laws legalizing the adult use of marijuana, expunging past marijuana convictions, and expanding patients’ access to medical cannabis products, among other changes in state laws.

