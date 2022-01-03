Montana: Era of Adult-Use Marijuana Sales Begins

Legislation permitting licensed retailers to sell marijuana products to those ages 21 or older took effect on Saturday, January 1.

Under the new law, customers may purchase up to one ounce of marijuana per transaction, or the THC equivalent in other forms: 800 milligrams of edibles or eight grams of concentrate. Cannabis products are subject to a 20 percent tax rate. The use of cannabis in public is punishable by a civil fine. Marijuana possession or use on federal parklands is subject to criminal penalties.

“Adults in Montana voted to regulate the retail marijuana marketplace so that these transactions can be above-ground and transparent, and so that consumers can have access to lab-tested, quality-controlled products,” NORML’s Deputy Director Paul Armentano said. “Such a system is certainly preferable to the status quo of marijuana prohibition, which is why no state to enact legalization has ever moved to repeal these policies.”

Montana voters initially passed a pair of initiatives legalizing the adult-use marketplace in November, 2020. Provisions permitting adults to possess and grow personal use quantities of cannabis without penalty took effect one year ago.

Eighteen states and the District of Columbia have legalized adult-use marijuana possession.

