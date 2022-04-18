While April 20th is synonymous with celebrating marijuana’s cultural status, NORML is calling on all legalization supporters to turn this high holiday into a week of action. Whether online or in-person, NORML resources empower you to take your advocacy to the next level. Together, we have made incredible progress in recent years. Despite all our progress, hundreds of thousands of Americans are still put in handcuffs for marijuana every year. It is up to us to finish the fight.
Here’s how you can elevate your 4/20 with NORML:
Take Action
Contact your lawmakers on federal priorities and pending marijuana legislation in your state in NORML’s Action Center.
Download the new NORML Report Marijuana Policies in Legal States.
Join the Fight
Tune In
Connect in Person
NORML
National Cannabis Policy Summit
Friday, April 22, 2022
8:30AM – 4PM ET
NORML
National Cannabis Festival
Saturday, April 23, 2022
12-11PM ET
Chicago NORML
420 Health & Wellness Fair
Wednesday, April 20, 2022
11AM – 5:20PM CT
Colorado NORML
Mile High 420 Festival
Wednesday, April 20, 2022
12PM MT
Hampton Roads NORML
Gongstock ’22
Saturday, April 23, 2022
12-10PM ET
Sunday, April 24, 2022
12-7PM ET
NORML Canada
NORML Canada Cannabis Exercise Tax Talk
Wednesday, April 20, 2022
4:20PM ET
Roanoke Valley NORML
4/20 Celebration at Parkway Brewery
Wednesday, April 20, 2022
5-8:30PM ET
Suncoast NORML
Tampa Bay Cannabis Business Expo
Saturday, April 23, 2022
8AM – 4PM ET