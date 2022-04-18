While April 20th is synonymous with celebrating marijuana’s cultural status, NORML is calling on all legalization supporters to turn this high holiday into a week of action. Whether online or in-person, NORML resources empower you to take your advocacy to the next level. Together, we have made incredible progress in recent years. Despite all our progress, hundreds of thousands of Americans are still put in handcuffs for marijuana every year. It is up to us to finish the fight.

Here’s how you can elevate your 4/20 with NORML:

Take Action

Contact your lawmakers on federal priorities and pending marijuana legislation in your state in NORML’s Action Center.

Download the new NORML Report Marijuana Policies in Legal States.

Join the Fight

Get your 2022 NORML Membership.

Or chip in $4.20 a month and become a sustaining NORML supporter!

Snag some new gear from the NORML Store.

Tune In

Follow NORML on social media!

Stay High at Home with NORML on Spotify.

Enter the NORML 4/20 Giveaway.

Connect in Person

NORML

National Cannabis Policy Summit

Friday, April 22, 2022

8:30AM – 4PM ET

NORML

National Cannabis Festival

Saturday, April 23, 2022

12-11PM ET

Chicago NORML

420 Health & Wellness Fair

Wednesday, April 20, 2022

11AM – 5:20PM CT

Colorado NORML

Mile High 420 Festival

Wednesday, April 20, 2022

12PM MT

Delaware NORML

4/20 at Thousand Acre Farm

Wednesday, April 20, 2022

4-10PM ET

Hampton Roads NORML

Gongstock ’22

Saturday, April 23, 2022

12-10PM ET

Sunday, April 24, 2022

12-7PM ET

NORML Canada

NORML Canada Cannabis Exercise Tax Talk

Wednesday, April 20, 2022

4:20PM ET

Roanoke Valley NORML

4/20 Celebration at Parkway Brewery

Wednesday, April 20, 2022

5-8:30PM ET

Suncoast NORML

Tampa Bay Cannabis Business Expo

Saturday, April 23, 2022

8AM – 4PM ET

