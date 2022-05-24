Ohio: Regulators Approve Dozens More Applicants to Operate Medical Cannabis Dispensaries

Qualified patients will have significantly greater access to medical cannabis products in the coming months following regulators decision to approve 70 new medical cannabis dispensary operators.

Regulators reviewed over 1,500 applications. A list of the newly approved dispensaries is available online here.

Currently, there are fewer than 100 state-licensed dispensaries operating in the state.

“This expansion is long overdue,” said NORML’s Deputy Director Paul Armentano. “High prices and the lack of convenient access provide significant barriers to Ohio’s patient community. Hopefully, the addition of these licensed operators will better address patients’ growing demands.”

Lawmakers enacted a limited medical marijuana access law in 2016. There are an estimated 138,000 patients registered in the program to access medical cannabis products.

