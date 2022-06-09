California: Multiple Reform Bills Continue to Advance

Several pieces of reform-friendly legislation have advanced out of their chambers of origin and are now awaiting hearings in their second chambers.

“We’re happy to see that many of the cannabis reform bills which we have been activating our membership to lobby for are moving through the California legislature,” said Cal NORML Deputy Director Ellen Komp. “Californians can take action on these bills now that they have crossed over into their second legislative chambers by writing letters to their lawmakers through the links provided here, and also by making appointments to see their elected officials during the July legislative break, when they will be in their district offices.”

The Employment Rights for cannabis users bill, AB 2188 (Quirk), was passed by the California Assembly and now heads to the Senate Floor. However, this bill is still facing opposition from the California Chamber of Commerce. Be sure to take action on this one!

AB 1954 (Quirk) protects the right of chronic pain patients who use marijuana, and the right of physicians and clinics to treat them. This bill has passed the Assembly floor and is heading to the Senate. AB 1954 is set for a June 13th hearing in the Senate Business, Professions, and Economic Development committee.

AB 2595 (Jones-Sawyer) requires the State Department of Social Services to treat a parent’s use of cannabis in the same manner as either alcohol or a legally prescribed medication. This bill is set for a hearing on June 13th in the Senate Human Services Committee.

SB 998 (Hueso) facilitates the implementation of Ryan’s Law, which requires health care facilities to allow cannabis use by terminally ill patients. This bill is set for a June 14th hearing in the Assembly Health Committee.

SB 1281 (Bradford) is the only proposed legislation that is seeking to eliminate the cannabis cultivation tax while also lowering the state excise tax. By contrast, Gov. Newsom’s budget proposal to end the cultivation tax would raise the excise tax from 15% to 19% if cannabis tax revenues fall below $670 million. The budget must be approved by the legislature by June 15th.

Assembly Bill 1706 (Bonta) gives the courts until January 1, 2023 to expunge or re-sentence past marijuana crimes and transmit them to the DOJ, which maintains the state criminal history database and responds to background checks.

Finally, NORML opposes SB 1097, which would require new extensive, badly designed label warnings on all cannabis products, boosting cost to the consumer without benefiting public health.

Read about more pending bills from CA NORML.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...