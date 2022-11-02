District of Columbia: Mayor Signs Legislation Raising Marijuana Possession Limits for Patients, Providing Access to Non-Residents

Mayor Muriel Bowser has signed legislation increasing cannabis possession limits for authorized patients and permitting non-residents access to the city’s medical marijuana dispensaries.

Under the new law, which still must undergo Congressional review, authorized medical cannabis patients who reside in the District of Columbia may legally possess up to eight ounces of herbal cannabis. (Previous regulations capped patients’ possession limits at four ounces.)

Additionally, the measure provides a process for non-resident qualifying patients to apply for temporary registration cards. Those who receive identification cards will be able to legally enter and purchase cannabis products from District dispensaries. Temporary non-resident ID cards are valid for 30 days.

The legislation is the latest change to the District’s cannabis policies. In July, the Mayor signed legislation removing the requirement that adults seeking to purchase cannabis products from licensed DC medical cannabis dispensaries must obtain a recommendation from a licensed physician. Instead, individuals age 21 or older may now “self-certify … that they are utilizing cannabis for medical purposes” when they register with local regulators for a medical cannabis identification card.

Over 22,000 DC residents are legally authorized to access medical cannabis.

Also in July, the Mayor signed legislation, the Cannabis Employment Protections Amendment Act of 2022, protecting those who use cannabis from facing discrimination in the workplace.

