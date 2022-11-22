Rhode Island: Adult-Use Marijuana Sales to Begin Next Week

Select cannabis retailers will begin selling cannabis products to those age 21 or older next Thursday, December 1.

A press release issued today by the Governor’s office states that five operators have received licensure to provide marijuana products to both patients and adults beginning next week.

“We are proud to launch adult use sales in Rhode Island just six months after the Cannabis Act was signed into law, marking the Northeast’s fastest implementation period,” said Matt Santacroce, interim deputy director of the Rhode Island Department of Business Regulation.

Democratic Governor Dan McKee signed adult-use legalization into law on May 26.

“A robust, above-ground retail marijuana market is necessary in order to disrupt the unregulated marketplace and to assure that consumers have adequate access to lab-tested, high quality products at competitive prices,” NORML’s Deputy Director Paul Armentano said.

He added, “Moving swiftly to provide legal access to adults will further expedite consumers’ transition from the unregulated to the regulated marketplace.”

Added Jax James, NORML’s State Policy Manager, “This new law will work to rectify past wrongs while also moving Rhode Island forward toward a brighter and more prosperous future. It is important to note that six towns have opted out of retail sales so the work will continue to ensure access to Rhode Islanders in those municipalities.”

The announcement comes just one day after New York regulators issued its first retailer licenses. In Connecticut, regulators began issuing licenses in October. Retailers are anticipated to begin operating in both states by year’s end.

