Poll: Nearly Three in Four Likely Voters Support “Ending the Federal Ban” on Marijuana, Other Federal Reforms

Seventy-four percent of likely voters say that they “support ending the federal ban on marijuana,” according to national polling data provided by the progressive-leaning think tank Data for Progress.

Eighty-five percent of Democrats, along with 74 percent of Independents and 63 percent of Republicans, endorsed repealing federal prohibition.

Similar percentages of respondents also expressed support for expunging marijuana-related convictions and for permitting state-licensed cannabis businesses “lawful access to US financial systems.”

Commenting on the poll results, NORML’s Deputy Director Paul Armentano said: “Voters are consistent in their support for these common-sense federal reforms. Majorities of Democrats, Independents, and Republicans back these changes and federal lawmakers should work in a bipartisan manner to achieve them.”

Supermajorities of likely voters also expressed opposition to federal rules and regulations discriminating against cannabis consumers and related businesses. Seventy-two percent of respondents supported ensuring that workers in marijuana-related businesses are not barred from federal public benefits for which they are eligible and a similar percentage opposed removing people from federally assisted housing in jurisdictions where marijuana is legal.

Complete poll results are available from Data for Progress. Additional polling data is available from NORML here.

