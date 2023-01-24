Licensed medical dispensaries are anticipated to begin selling cannabis products to qualified patients later this week.

State lawmakers passed comprehensive legislation last February regulating the production and dispensing of medical cannabis products. The legislation was enacted 15 months after state voters initially passed a similar medical marijuana legalization initiative. However, the courts later struck down the state’s citizens’ initiative process – thus nullifying the 2020 election result.

“Marijuana access has been long overdue for Mississippi’s patients,” NORML’s State Policies Manager Jax James said. “The overwhelming majority of voters decided in favor of this policy change over two years ago, and lawmakers had an obligation to ensure that the process of providing access faced no further undue delays.”

An estimated 1,700 patients are registered with the state to access medical marijuana under the law. Over 150 medical dispensaries and over 60 cannabis cultivators have received state licensure. Sales at select locations are anticipated to begin no later than Friday.

Under the law, qualified patients may purchase up to 3.5 grams of cannabis flower or up to one gram of cannabis concentrate per day from licensed dispensaries. Patients are limited to purchasing no more than three ounces of cannabis flower per month. Home cultivation of cannabis is not permitted.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...