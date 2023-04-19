Keep Cool With a NORML Koozie

Keep your drinks cool and show your support for legalization all summer long with this limited edition NORML koozie. We’re giving one to everyone who donates $42 or more now through April 30, 2023!

In the past few weeks, we’ve achieved several monumental victories – victories that would not have been possible without your support. Kentucky became the 38th state to legalize medical cannabis access, while lawmakers in Delaware and Maryland have recently advanced adult-use legalization measures to the desks of their respective governors. Minnesota lawmakers are poised to do likewise in the coming weeks.

In the District of Columbia, councilmembers recently enacted legislation automatically expunging the marijuana convictions of thousands of DC residents. In Connecticut, state officials have moved to cease any further prosecutions of minor marijuana offenders. And in Washington state, lawmakers have moved to end pre-employment testing for cannabis consumers.

