Minnesota: Lawmakers Advance Adult-Use Legalization Bill to Governor’s Desk

House and Senate lawmakers have advanced legislation to Democratic Gov. Tim Walz legalizing use and sale of cannabis by those ages 21 and older.

On Tuesday, members of a conference committee reconciled differences between House-backed and Senate-backed versions of the measure. On Thursday, House members gave final approval to the revised bill by a vote of 73 to 57. On Saturday morning, Senators also signed off on the bill by a vote of 34 to 32, sending it to the Governor for enactment.

Provisions in the bill permit adults to purchase (up to two ounces from state-licensed retailers and/or 8 grams of concentrate and 800 milligrams worth of edible products), home-cultivate (up to eight plants, no more than four of which can be mature), and possess cannabis (up to 2 pounds in private). The bill also facilitates the automatic review and expungement of records for those previously convicted of certain marijuana-related violations.

Once signed into law, adults may begin legally possessing cannabis on August 1, 2023. State officials will also begin the process of reviewing and expunging eligible records at that time.

Minnesota will become the 23rd state to legalize and regulate cannabis by those ages 21 and older. It is the second state to enact legalization legislatively this year.

“The majority of Minnesota voters support repealing marijuana prohibition and replacing this failed policy with legalization and regulation,” NORML’s Deputy Director Paul Armentano said. “Passage of this legislation is the result of years of grassroots activism by consumers and stakeholders, including Minnesota NORML. In fact, the impetus for the formation of Minnesota NORML was based upon a police raid and resulting marijuana arrest. These sort of destructive actions are now poised to come to an end in Minnesota.”

Additional information is available from Minnesota NORML.

