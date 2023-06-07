Marijuana reform legislation continues to advance in several states. This week’s update highlights legislative developments in California, Louisiana, Nevada, New York, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

EXPUNGEMENT

Louisiana

Update: HB 286 has passed the House and Senate and is now awaiting action by the Governor.

House Bill 286 allows first-time marijuana possession offenders to file a motion for expungement of records ninety days after their conviction. Only those convicted of possession offenses involving 14 grams or cannabis or less are eligible for relief.

MEDICAL ACCESS

California

Update: SB 302 awaits a hearing and vote by the Health Committee.

SB 302 expands the existing Compassionate Access to Medical Cannabis Act, a/k/a Ryan’s Law, to allow patients ages 65 or older the option to use medical cannabis in California healthcare facilities.

Nevada

Update: SB 277 has passed the House and Senate and is now awaiting action by the Governor.

Senate Bill 277 allows dispensaries to obtain dual licensure, allowing them to serve both medical patients and adult-use customers. The bill would also increase the allowable purchasing limit to 2.5 ounces.

Louisiana

Update: HB 460 passed the Senate with a vote of 25-14, and now awaits concurrence on amendments by the House.

House Bill 460 allows current licensed medical marijuana pharmacies in regions with at least 3,500 active patients to apply for additional locations as the patient population grows. If existing pharmacies do not apply to expand, regulators will issue new licenses to other providers.

Ohio

Legislative Document HB193 seeks to increase the total number of authorized, state-licensed medical cannabis dispensaries.

ADDITIONAL

California

Update: SB 51 has passed the Senate and now heads to the Assembly.

Senate Bill 51 authorizes the Department of Cannabis Control (DCC) to issue a provisional license for local cannabis equity applicants to engage in retail activities for up to five years, if the applicant meets the requirements of the Department.

New York

Update: S 7508 has passed and Senate, and now awaits a hearing and vote in the House Ways and Means Committee

Senate Act 07508 permits certain tax deductions related to the sale, production, or distribution of cannabis products.

Pennsylvania

Update: HB 984 awaits a hearing and vote in the Judiciary Committee.

House Bill 984 forbids employers from discriminating against employees on the basis of their medical marijuana use.

