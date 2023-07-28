End Workplace Discrimination Against Cannabis Consumers

The responsible use of cannabis should never cost you your job.

Yet, even in many of the states where the adult use of marijuana is legal, employers can still fire or refuse to hire someone solely based upon their off-the-clock consumption of cannabis.

NORML is working to end these discriminatory policies.

Recently, NORML’s Deputy Director Paul Armentano provided testimony to the Michigan Civil Service Committee urging them to adopt new rules ending pre-employment marijuana testing for most state workers.

“Policies that mandate would-be hires to undergo urine screens for past cannabis exposure are invasive, discriminatory, and ineffective,” Armentano testified. “They neither identify workers who may be under the influence, nor do they contribute to a safe work environment.”

Earlier this month, the Commission adopted the new rules — ending this longstanding discrimination against responsible cannabis consumers.

Michigan is not alone.

Thanks to NORML, a growing number of jurisdictions have now ceased this invasive practice. Specifically, Nevada and Washington have stopped pre-employment testing for most new hires, as have numerous municipalities, including Atlanta, Baltimore, Kansas City, Philadelphia, and St. Louis.

Several other jurisdictions, including California, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Montana, New Jersey, New York, and Rhode Island have amended their laws to limit cannabis testing for both job applicants and existing employees.

This is just the beginning. We are dedicated to making sure more states and localities follow this trend, and we are currently working with bipartisan members of Congress to end cannabis discrimination in federal employment and security clearance applications.

Those employees who use marijuana responsibly at home are no different than their peers. They do not pose an increased safety risk and they should not be discriminated against.

Writing in a newly syndicated op-ed, NORML’s Armentano opines: “Those who consume alcohol legally and responsibly while away from their jobs aren’t punished by their employers unless their work performance is adversely impacted. Those who legally consume cannabis should be held to a similar standard.”

If you agree, help us ensure that responsible cannabis consumers are no longer held to different standards.

NORML remains the only organization dedicated to representing the interests of cannabis consumers. That is why this issue is so important to us — because we know it is important to YOU.

Please give today so that we can continue to stand up for freedom and to ensure that responsible cannabis consumers are no longer treated like second class citizens in the workplace.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...