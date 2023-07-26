Minnesota: Adult Use Legalization Law Takes Effect Next Week

Legislation permitting adults to possess and home-cultivate personal-use quantities of cannabis takes effect on Tuesday, August 1st.

Beginning that day, those age 21 or older may legally possess in public up to two ounces of cannabis flowers and/or eight grams of cannabis concentrates. Adults may also home-cultivate up to four mature plants in a private residence and store up to two pounds of cannabis flowers.

“Nearly half of all Americans now reside in a jurisdiction where the adult use of cannabis is legal,” NORML’s Deputy Director Paul Armentano said. “To date, no state has moved to either curtail or repeal these legalization laws. That’s because these policies are working largely as voters and lawmakers intended and they are clearly preferable to criminal marijuana prohibition.”

State officials on August 1st will also begin the process of reviewing and expunging tens of thousands of marijuana convictions.

Although the use of cannabis outdoors in public spaces is not explicitly forbidden under the law, local municipalities can prohibit such behavior. Unlike legalization policies enacted recently in several other states, including Connecticut, New Jersey, and New York, Minnesota’s law does not provide language protecting those who consume cannabis at home from facing sanctions in the workplace if they test positive for cannabis metabolites on a drug screen.

Adults may not legally possess open containers of cannabis products in their motor vehicles.

Democratic Gov. Tim Walz signed the legislation into law in May making Minnesota the 23rd state to legalize and regulate the adult-use marijuana market. However, licensed retail sales of cannabis are not anticipated to begin until 2024.

Additional information is available from the Minnesota Office of Cannabis Management.

