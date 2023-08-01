Another State Liberates Cannabis

Can you smell it?

Cannabis freedom has come to the Land of 10,000 Lakes!

The possession and home cultivation of marijuana is now legal for Minnesotans.

But that’s not all.

Officials are also taking steps to expunge tens of thousands of marijuana-related convictions.

That means, going forward, Minnesotans will no longer bear the stigma of a prior marijuana arrest and the lost opportunities associated with it.

For those keeping score at home, Minnesota is the 23rd state to legalize marijuana for adults, and it is the third to so do this year. It also joins a growing list of states that have moved to vacate the records of those with past convictions. Nationwide, nearly two million Americans have now had their marijuana-related convictions expunged. And we’re just getting started!

As we look forward to this fall, we see additional opportunities to expand cannabis freedom in America — both at the state level and at the federal level. But our success depends on you.

“Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world; indeed, it is the only thing that ever has.” Margaret Mead

Like so many of our victories, our success in Minnesota was built upon the foundation of NORML activists demanding justice — people like you.

It is the growth of the NORML family that is pivotal to our success. You provide the funds and the fuel that keep us moving forward so that we can continue to advance the cause of freedom.

Are you with us?

If so, please give today and join the NORML team. Get your 2023 NORML Member Card or become a sustaining monthly donor. With your financial commitment, we can — and we are — changing the world!

