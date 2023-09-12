Local establishments authorized to permit adults to consume cannabis on their premises will be able to expand their operations to include food services and live events, under legislation advanced to the Governor’s desk.

Assembly Bill 374 expands existing law so that cannabis consumption facilities can serve patrons “non-cannabis food or beverage products.” Establishments will also be permitted to hold live events, such as musical performances, on their premises and sell tickets to these events. The use alcohol and tobacco will remain prohibited at licensed consumption sites.

Members of the state Assembly voted 66 to 9 in favor of the legislation. Members of the Senate approved the bill by a vote of 34 to 3.

The legislation now awaits action from Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom.

California is one of only a handful of adult-use states that regulates on-site cannabis consumption at private establishments.

Additional information regarding pending legislation is available from NORML’s Take Action Center or from California NORML.

