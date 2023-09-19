Are You Ready to Smoke the Vote?

NORML is committed to sustaining and strengthening our democracy by helping our supporters register to vote on National Voter Registration Day this September 19. This will be the last big opportunity to get Americans registered to vote before the 2024 primary elections!

That’s why NORML is a proud partner and supporter of National Voter Registration Day, the nation’s largest civic holiday with more than 5 million voter registrations to its name since 2012.

Get registered today!

Here’s how YOU can celebrate democracy today:

Register to vote or check your registration online using NORML’s Voter Registration Portal. It’s simple, it’s free, and it’s secure. Even if online voter registration is not available in your state, you can easily start the process online no matter where you live.

Spread the word: Once you make sure you’re registered to vote, send this to your friends and family asking them to join you in getting #VoteReady. Be sure to use and use #NationalVoterRegistrationDay #VoteReady and #SmokeTheVote in all of your social media posts.

Who’s on your ballot?

Once you’re registered to vote, there’s a lot of other ways you can get involved:

Make your plan to vote

If you want to vote by mail, request your ballot today

Use the day to research who’s on the ballot in your state

We’re really excited to be able to join thousands of groups across America for this important national holiday. Thanks so much for your support!

