June 7-9, 2023 • Denver, CO

We’re pleased to announce we will be holding the first ever cannabis business-oriented NORML Legal Seminar in Denver, Colorado. The seminar itself will be held at the law firm of Holland and Hart at their in-house facilities in downtown Denver.

Activities for attendees will be offered each day following the seminar to explore various interesting aspects of Denver, including a tour of dispensaries and grow operations.

The NORML Denver Legal Seminar is being planned by some of the leading cannabis industry law firms in the country, lawyers who deal every day with the cutting edge issues faced by those working in the state-legal marijuana industry. The complete agenda, including speakers, will be posted online shortly.

Accommodations

A reduced-rate block of rooms is available at the Grand Hyatt Hotel, just across the street from Holland and Hart. Room reservations can be made online or by calling the hotel at (303) 295-1234 and asking for a room in The NORML Foundation block of rooms. Be sure and reserve your room early while reduced-rate rooms remain available.

Continuing Legal Education (CLE)

This event is an excellent legal seminar with outstanding speakers from around the country. CLE credit is available for this 3-day program from all states that require continuing legal education credits for their attorneys.

Non-Lawyers Welcome

If you’re not a lawyer, and don’t need the CLE credit, you are still welcome to attend. This is a wonderful opportunity for non-lawyers to meet national legal experts in the cannabis industry.

Join the NORML Legal Committee (NLC)

Become a member of the NORML Legal Committee and receive a $100 reduction on this and future seminar registration fees.

More Information

Your safety is important to us. NORML encourages all attendees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and/or to wear masks at indoor seminar events.

2023 Sponsors