Please join us for our next legal seminar scheduled for December 2-4, 2021 in Key West, Florida. The NORML Key West Legal Seminar is a fully accredited legal seminar by all states that require Continuing Legal Education (CLE) credits for practicing attorneys. In addition, it has become a wonderful opportunity to spend time in a relaxed setting with old friends, and to make new friends, who share your opposition to marijuana prohibition. Presenters from across the nation share their insights on important issues in cannabis law, including timely topics such as: The Unique Challenges of Representing a Celebrity Client, How to Fight Potency Limits, and Ethical Considerations for Lawyers Representing Cannabis-Related Clients. Your safety is important to us. NORML will be requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination for anyone attending our 2021 NORML Key West Legal Seminar and the related social events. Masks must be properly worn covering the mouth and nose while in any indoor seminar spaces. We understand this may cause a minor inconvenience, however with the current resurgence of cases and the continuing high level of COVID-19 infections in Florida, especially in Key West, we feel an obligation to adopt these measures to protect the health and welfare of those attending our event. Proof of vaccination may be presented at the seminar registration table or emailed in advance to events@norml.org.

Resort Accommodations

Each year, the seminar is held at the Pier House Resort and Caribbean Spa in Key West, FL. Located at the foot of Duval Street on the Gulf of Mexico, steps away from Sloppy Joe’s, Jimmy Buffet’s Margaritaville and an array of restaurants, art galleries and boutiques, the hotel offers a full-service Caribbean Spa with therapeutic body massages and island facials, and a choice of three restaurants and several bars, including a beach-side patio.

Continuing Legal Education (CLE)

This annual event is an excellent legal seminar with outstanding speakers from around the country. CLE credit is available for this 3-day program from all states that require continuing legal education credits for their attorneys.

See the agenda.

Non-Lawyers Welcome

This is a wonderful opportunity for non-lawyers to meet national legal experts as we work our way from marijuana prohibition to legalization. Register today.

Join the NORML Legal Committee (NLC)

Become a member of the NORML Legal Committee and receive a $100 reduction on this and future seminar registration fees.

Feel free to contact us if you have questions or if we can be of any assistance.

More Info:

