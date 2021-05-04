Thursday, December 2 Moderator: Steve Dillon, Indianapolis, IN

Self-Introduction of Attendees

9:30 Welcome and Political Update (No CLE for this session) Erik Altieri, NORML Executive Director

Justin Strekal, NORML Political Director

10:00 Shifting Attitudes Towards Cannabis: Impact On Drug Testing Policies and Procedures Paul Armentano, NORML Deputy Director

10:50 Winning your case with Daubert/Frye Bernard Jocuns, Lapeer, MI

12:00 Reefer Madness Rears its Head Again: How to Fight Potency Limits Jeri Shepherd, Greely, CO

12:50 Trials, Themes and the Ethics of Legal Fees David Baugh, Richmond, VA

Friday, December 3

9:00 Cannabis Intellectual Property Law 2021 Update David Branfman, Solana Beach, CA

9:50 Recent Revisions to the Federal Sentencing Guidelines Gregory Morse, West Palm Beach, FL

11:00 The Unique Challenges of Representing a Celebrity Client Joe Bondy, New York, NY

11:50 Key Trends and Near-Term Forecasts for State Cannabis Programs Vincent Sliwoski, Portland, OR

12:40 Excellence and Professionalism (Ethics) John Wesley Hall, Little Rock, AR

Saturday, December 4

9:00 Clearing the Haze: Ethical Considerations for Lawyers Representing Cannabis-Related Clients (Ethics) Rachel Gillette, Denver, CO

10:00 Operation Pipeline and Transportation Interdiction Stephen Komie, Chicago, IL

11:10 Enacting Laws Governing Social Use and Encouraging Minority Ownership Tick Segerblom, Las Vegas, NV

12:00 The Role of Racial Injustice in Defending an African American Client Billy Murphy, Baltimore, MD

12:50 Annual 4th Amendment Review of Leading Cases Gerry Goldstein, San Antonio, TX

