Agenda

Thursday, December 2
8:00 Breakfast and Seminar Registration
9:00 Self-Introduction of Attendees (No CLE for this session)
9:30 Welcome and Political Update (No CLE for this session)
10:00 Shifting Attitudes Towards Cannabis: Impact On Drug Testing Policies and Procedures
10:50 Winning your case with Daubert/Frye
11:40 Morning Break
12:00 Reefer Madness Rears its Head Again: How to Fight Potency Limits
12:50 Trials, Themes and the Ethics of Legal Fees
1:40 Free Time
5:00-7:00 Opening Reception

  • Pier House Resort and Caribbean Spa

Friday, December 3
8:00 Breakfast and Seminar Registration
9:00 Cannabis Intellectual Property Law 2021 Update

9:50 Recent Revisions to the Federal Sentencing Guidelines 
10:40 Morning Break
11:00 The Unique Challenges of Representing a Celebrity Client
11:50 Key Trends and Near-Term Forecasts for State Cannabis Programs
12:40 Excellence and Professionalism (Ethics)
2:10 Free Time

Saturday, December 4
8:00 Breakfast
8:00-1:45 Distribute and collect CLE attendance forms
9:00 Clearing the Haze: Ethical Considerations for Lawyers Representing Cannabis-Related Clients (Ethics)
10:00 Operation Pipeline and Transportation Interdiction
10:50 Morning Break
11:10 Enacting Laws Governing Social Use and Encouraging Minority Ownership
12:00 The Role of Racial Injustice in Defending an African American Client
12:50 Annual 4th Amendment Review of Leading Cases
1:40 Free Time
6:00-8:30 NORML Benefit Dinner

  • Bagatelle, 115 Duval Street, Key West, FL 33040