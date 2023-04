Delaware Legalization

Status Legalized Takes Effect: 2023

Democratic Governor John Carney announced on April 21, 2023 that he would let a pair of adult-use legalization bills — House Bill 1 and House Bill 2 — become law without his signature.

ADULT-USE POSSESSION LIMITS Flower: 1 oz

1 oz Concentrate: 12 g

12 g Edibles: (cannabis products containing Delta-9) that do not exceed 750 milligrams

HOME CULTIVATION No

STATE-LICENSED RETAILERS OPERATIONAL No

THC LIMITS ON COMMERCIALLY AVAILABLE PRODUCTS No

EMPLOYMENT PROTECTIONS FOR OFF-THE-JOB CONSUMPTION No

PROCESS TO EXPUNGE/SEAL PAST CONVICTIONS Yes. Separate legislation enacted in 2018 “provides mandatory expungement eligibility to individuals who were convicted of the possession [of one ounce or less], use or consumption of marijuana prior to Delaware’s decriminalization of these offenses.”

PER SE TRAFFIC SAFETY LIMITS Yes