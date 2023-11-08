Status
Legalized
Became Law:
2023
ADULT-USE POSSESSION LIMITS
- Flower: 2.5 oz
- Concentrate: 15 g
HOME CULTIVATION
- Yes. Adults may home cultivate up to 6 plants, with a limit of 12 plants per household. Home cultivation may only “take place within a secured closet, room, greenhouse, or other enclosed area in or on the grounds of the residence that prevents access by individuals less than twenty-one years of age, and which is not visible by normal unaided vision from a public space.”
STATE-LICENSED RETAILERS OPERATIONAL
- Not yet
THC LIMITS ON COMMERCIALLY AVAILABLE PRODUCTS
- No
EMPLOYMENT PROTECTIONS FOR OFF-THE-JOB CONSUMPTION
- No, “nothing in this chapter … requires an employer to permit or accommodate an employee’s use, possession, or distribution of adult use cannabis.”
PROCESS TO EXPUNGE/SEAL PAST CONVICTIONS
- Yes. Separate legislation signed into law in January 2023 provide pathways so that those with misdemeanor marijuana convictions can petition the courts to have their records sealed within one year.
PER SE TRAFFIC SAFETY LIMITS
- Yes, existing state law makes it illegal to operate a vehicle with two nanograms or more of THC per milliliter of blood or 35 nanograms of its metabolite in urine.
PENALTIES FOR PUBLIC CONSUMPTION
- Yes. An adult use consumer “who uses adult use cannabis in public areas … is guilty of a minor misdemeanor.”