Maryland Legalization

Status Legalized Takes Effect: 2023

Maryland voters approved Question 4 to legalize marijuana in the state. Beginning on July 1, 2023 adults will be legally permitted to possess up to 1.5 ounces of cannabis and/or 12 grams of cannabis concentrates and to grow up to two cannabis plants in their homes for personal use. Possessing amounts between 1.5 ounces and 2.5 ounces will be subject to civil fines, while the possession of greater quantities will remain subject to existing criminal penalties.

ADULT-USE POSSESSION LIMITS Flower: 1.5 oz

1.5 oz Concentrate: 12 g

12 g Edibles: (cannabis products containing Delta-9) that does not exceed 750 milligrams

(cannabis products containing Delta-9) that does not exceed 750 milligrams (Takes effect 7/2023)

HOME CULTIVATION Adults 21 and older are allowed to grow up to two plants for personal use and cannabis can be gifted without remuneration.

(Takes effect 7/2023)

STATE-LICENSED RETAILERS OPERATIONAL Not yet. SECTION 11. AND BE IT FURTHER ENACTED, That the State may not issue applications for new licenses to an adult–use cannabis cultivator, processor, retailer, or any other adult–use cannabis establishment until the report required under Section 9 of this Act is received and reviewed by the Legislative Policy Committee.

THC LIMITS ON COMMERCIALLY AVAILABLE PRODUCTS No

EMPLOYMENT PROTECTIONS FOR OFF-THE-JOB CONSUMPTION No

PROCESS TO EXPUNGE/SEAL PAST CONVICTIONS Yes. The law establishes a process to facilitate the expungement of past eligible convictions and also allows for the resentencing of those incarcerated for eligible cannabis crimes. Eligible parties may begin petitioning the courts after 1/1/23.

PER SE TRAFFIC SAFETY LIMITS No