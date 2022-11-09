Missouri Legalization

Status Legalized Takes Effect: 12/8/22

Missouri voters decided in favor of Amendment 3 legalizing the possession, cultivation, and licensed retail sale of cannabis for those ages 21 and older. Beginning on December 8, 2022, adults will be permitted to possess up to three ounces of cannabis and to home-cultivate up to six flowering plants, six immature plants, and six plants under 14 inches for personal use.

ADULT-USE POSSESSION LIMITS Flower: 3 oz

HOME CULTIVATION Adults 21 and older can grow up to six flowering marijuana plants, six immature plants, and six plants under 14 inches if they obtain a registration card.

STATE-LICENSED RETAILERS OPERATIONAL Not yet. The Department of Health and Senior Services is responsible for regulating the program and issuing licenses for cannabis businesses.

THC LIMITS ON COMMERCIALLY AVAILABLE PRODUCTS No

EMPLOYMENT PROTECTIONS FOR OFF-THE-JOB CONSUMPTION No

PROCESS TO EXPUNGE/SEAL PAST CONVICTIONS Yes. The law facilitates a process for the review and expungement of certain marijuana convictions.

PER SE TRAFFIC SAFETY LIMITS No

PENALTIES FOR PUBLIC CONSUMPTION Public consumption is explicitly prohibited and a person who smokes marijuana in a public place, other than in an area licensed for such activity by the authorities having jurisdiction over the licensing and/or permitting of said activity, is subject to a civil penalty not exceeding one hundred dollars.