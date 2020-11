New Jersey Legalization

SUMMARY: Voters in New Jersey passed Question 1, which calls for amending the state constitution in a manner that accommodates for the adult-use possession, production, and sale of marijuana to those age 21 or older.

The law takes effect on January 1, 2021. Lawmakers still must enact separate enabling legislation to depenalize marijuana possession and to establish a legal, regulated marketplace.

INFORMATION: NJ CAN 2020

