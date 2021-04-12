New Mexico Legalization

SUMMARY: On April 12, 2021, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham signed The Cannabis Regulation Act (HB 2) into law. It legalizes the personal use of cannabis, along with retail production and sales. Adults are legally permitted to purchase and possess up to two ounces of cannabis and/or up to 16 grams of cannabis extract from licensed retailers. The law also permits adults to cultivate up to six mature plants for their own personal use. The personal use provisions go into effect June 29, 2021. Retail sales are anticipated to begin by April 2022. Separate legislation signed into law simultaneously facilitates the automatic expungement of past convictions for offenses made legal under this act.

MORE INFORMATION: Cannabis Control Division

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

