Rhode Island Legalization

SUMMARY: The Rhode Island Cannabis Act was signed into law on May 25, 2022. It allows adult Rhode Islanders age 21 and up to possess (up to one ounce in public or up to 10 ounces at home), home-cultivate (up to six plants, no more than three mature), and purchase limited amounts of cannabis from licensed retailers. Provisions in the law permitting adults to possess and home cultivate marijuana took effect upon signing. The law also facilitates the automatic review and expungement of past criminal records. Under the measure, records must be vacated no later than by July 1, 2024.

The law provides for 33 cannabis retail facilities to operate within the state. Sales are anticipated to begin as early as December 2022.

