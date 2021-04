Virginia Legalization

SUMMARY: Senate Bill 1406 | House Bill 2312 became law on April 7, 2021. Provisions in the law permitting those age 21 and over to possess (up to one ounce) and home-cultivate (up to four plants per household) cannabis take effect on July 1, 2021. Separate provisions in the law regulating the commercial production and retail sale of cannabis do not take effect until January 1, 2024.

INFORMATION: Virginia NORML

