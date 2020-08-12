About this Campaign

The NORML Foundation has launched a multi-media broadcasting campaign featuring New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg saying, “You bet I did. And I enjoyed it,” when ask by a journalist if he had smoked marijuana. The tagline for the campaign, launched at an April 9 news conference in New York, is “It’s NORML to smoke marijuana.” The NORML Foundation is a nonprofit educational foundation that works to educate the public about the costs of marijuana prohibition and the benefits of alternative policies,

“We wanted to use Mayor Bloomberg’s truthful and candid admission of his own use and enjoyment of marijuana as an excuse to provoke a public debate about the appropriateness of arresting responsible marijuana smokers in New York City,” said NORML Foundation Executive Director Allen St. Pierre. “Amazingly. there were more than 52,000 marijuana arrests in New York City last year, up from fewer than 2,000 in 1992. That’s 1,000 arrests each week for smoking marijuana.” (Bloomberg was quoted in the April 16, 2001 issue of New York magazine.)

The campaign is designed to reshape the public debate over marijuana policy and help us move the debate beyond the medical use of marijuana.

The NORML Foundation campaign includes a full-page ad in the New York Times (Tuesday, April 9); outdoor advertising on New York City buses and on public telephone kiosks; and 60-second radio spots on four major stations.

