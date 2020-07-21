Arizona: Voter Support Grows for Adult-Use Legalization Ahead of Likely Initiative Vote

More than six in ten likely Arizona voters say that the use of marijuana by adults should be legal statewide, according to polling data compiled by the survey group OH Predictive Insights.

Sixty-two percent of likely general election voters “believe that marijuana should be legalized for adult use in the state of Arizona.” Democrats are most supportive, backing legalization by a 58-point margin (75 percent to 17 percent). Independent voters also show strong support for the law change, endorsing legalization by a 46-point margin (70 percent to 24 percent). By contrast, 52 percent of Republicans oppose the policy change.

When pollsters posed the same question to likely voters in December, only 51 percent of respondents endorsed legalizing marijuana.

The latest polling results are consistent with those reported by a separate firm in June, which found that two-thirds of voters intend to decide in favor of a proposed legalization measure, the Smart and Safe Arizona Act. On July 1, proponents of the Act filed over 420,000 signatures with the Secretary of State’s Office. That total is nearly twice the number of signatures from registered voters necessary to qualify it for the November 2020 ballot. Those signatures are still in the process of being verified by state and local officials.

The Act permits those 21 or older to possess up to one ounce of cannabis and directs revenue from retail cannabis sales to fund various public education and safety programs. Adults would also be able to cultivate up to six plants for non-commercial purposes in a private residence. Those with marijuana convictions would be permitted to petition the courts to have their records expunged.

Adult-use ballot initiatives have already qualified for the ballot in New Jersey and South Dakota. Another initiative is awaiting certification in Montana. Initiatives to legalize medical access to cannabis are certified for the ballot in Mississippi and South Dakota. Proponents of a medical initiative in Nebraska are awaiting certification.

Additional information on the status of these and other 2020 initiative efforts is online here.

