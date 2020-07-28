New Jersey: Supermajority Back Legalization Measure Ahead of November Vote

Nearly seven in ten New Jersey voters say that they intend to decide in favor of a ballot measure to legalize the adult-use cannabis market, according to polling data compiled by the firm DKC Analytics.

Sixty-seven percent of respondents — including majorities of Democrats (78 percent), Independents (63 percent), and Republicans (57 percent) — back the November 2020 measure, which amends the state Constitution to permit the possession, production, and retail sale of cannabis to those age 21 or older. That’s an increase of six percentage points since voters were last posed the question in April.

The ballot question reads: “Do you approve amending the Constitution to legalize a controlled form of marijuana called ‘cannabis’? Only adults at least 21 years of age could use cannabis. The State commission created to oversee the State’s medical cannabis program would also oversee the new, personal use cannabis market. Cannabis products would be subject to the State sales tax. If authorized by the Legislature, a municipality may pass a local ordinance to charge a local tax on cannabis products.”

Respondents expressed support for the measure because they believe that legalization will “reduce [the size of] the black market,” “improve the economy,” “increase tax revenue,” and result in the production of “better quality and safe” cannabis products. Only 13 percent of New Jersey voters strongly oppose the initiative.

New Jersey is one of several states where voters will be deciding on marijuana-related ballot measures this November. Regulators in South Dakota have approved a similar adult-use initiative for the 2020 ballot, and additional adult-use measures are pending certification in Arizona and Montana. Initiatives to legalize medical access to cannabis are certified for the ballot in Mississippi and South Dakota. Proponents of a medical initiative in Nebraska are awaiting certification.

Additional information on these and other pending 2020 initiative efforts is available from NORML.

