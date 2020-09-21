South Dakota: Opposition Group’s Polling Shows Voter Support for Marijuana Legalization Initiatives

Statewide polling data commissioned by a marijuana opposition group shows voter support for a pair of 2020 cannabis legalization ballot measures.

According to the survey results, some 70 percent of respondents back Initiative Measure 26 — which establishes a medical cannabis access program in South Dakota — and some 60 percent of voters support Constitutional Amendment A, which legalizes the adult-use marijuana market.

The polling data was compiled by the right-leaning Public Opinion Strategies group, and was paid for by the campaign committee No Way On A. According to the Argus Leader newspaper, No Way on A is organized by the South Dakota Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Under state law, the possession of any amount of marijuana is a Class 1 misdemeanor, punishable by up to one year in jail, a $2,000 fine, and a criminal record. Both measures are opposed by the state’s Republican Gov. Kristi Noem.

Voters in Arizona, Montana, New Jersey, and will also decide on adult-use legalization ballot initiatives on Election Day, while voters in Mississippi will decide between two dueling measures specific to regulating medical cannabis use.

Additional information on 2020 marijuana legalization initiatives is available from NORML here.

