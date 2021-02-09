Poll: 61 Percent of US Adults Say Marijuana Legalization Is a “Good Idea”

More than six-in-ten Americans say that legalizing marijuana for adults is a “good idea.,” according to nationwide polling data compiled by Emerson College Polling.

Pollsters surveyed respondents about a series of public policy issues that are anticipated to be taken up by the Democratic-controlled Congress and whether they thought these policies were generally a good idea or a bad idea.

Of all the policy issues discussed by pollsters, respondents’ support was strongest for legalizing cannabis. Sixty-one percent of those surveyed, including 74 percent of Democrats and 60 percent of Independents (but only 46 percent of Republicans), categorized legalization as a “good idea.”

By contrast, only 55 percent of respondents said that establishing new pathways for citizenship was a good idea, and only 54 percent backed raising the federal minimum wage to $15.00 per hour.

Commenting on the polling results, NORML’s Political Director Justin Strekal said: “Polls consistently show that a strong majority of the public backs efforts to repeal America’s failed marijuana prohibition. Given this reality, it would be nothing short of political malpractice for Democratic leaders to fail to follow through on their pledge to move legislation forward in the 117th Congress to repeal cannabis criminalization and to allow states to advance legalization free from undue federal interference. In fact, it would be among the most politically popular policy avenues that leadership could pursue this legislative session.”

Previous polling compiled by Gallup, Pew, and others have reported that a super-majority of Americans endorse legalizing marijuana.

Additional polling data is available from NORML here.

