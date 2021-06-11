Ohio: Regulators Expand the Pool of Patients Eligible for Medical Cannabis

Patients diagnosed with either Huntington’s disease, spasticity or severe muscle spasms, or a terminal illness are now eligible to receive authorizations to access medical cannabis.

Members of the Ohio State Medical Board approved requests to expand the pool of eligible conditions this week. Earlier this year, regulators approved separate requests to expand the list of qualifying conditions to include: arthritis, chronic migraines, and complex regional pain syndrome.

Regulators rejected petitions to include autism spectrum disorder and restless leg syndrome to the list of eligible conditions.

Approximately 200,000 Ohio residents are currently registered to participate in the state’s medical cannabis access program.

Additional information about the program is available from NORML here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...