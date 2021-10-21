Show Your Commitment to Legalization in 2022

There has never been a more important time to be part of our cannabis justice movement. With each passing day, the light at the end of the dark tunnel of prohibition beams brighter.

This did not happen by accident. It is because of our work together at NORML that public support for legalization has shifted dramatically from just 12% in 1970 to a whopping 68% today. This year, we added five states to the legalization list – New York, New Jersey, New Mexico, Connecticut, and the first in the South, Virginia. And, it is because of the tireless work of NORML Members, because of your personal conversations with lawmakers and within your communities, because of your commitment to reform, that we have made such extraordinary progress.

That’s why we’re offering to you, our strongest supporters, this exclusive 2022 NORML Membership opportunity.

NORML has been proud to stand shoulder to shoulder with you every step of the journey and to be fueled by citizens, not special interests. To help fund our objectives, we invite you to be among the first to receive your 2022 NORML Membership card and our brand new NORML lapel pin when you make a contribution of $50 or more. We know you’ll proudly wear your pin as a symbol of your commitment to ending the unjust war on marijuana.

Legalization isn’t inevitable, but it is attainable. And together, we’ll keep winning.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...