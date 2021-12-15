Tell Us What You Think – Take the NORML Survey

This has been a year for the history books. Together, we will make 2022 even better.

In 2021, five additional states — Connecticut, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, and Virginia — legalized cannabis for adults. That means that an additional 42 million Americans were liberated from the oppressive and failed policy of marijuana prohibition. State lawmakers also took steps to ensure justice for individuals with prior marijuana convictions. Officials in California, Illinois, New York, Virginia, and elsewhere moved to either seal or expunge the convictions of some 2.2 million Americans who formerly faced the lifelong stigma of a marijuana-related criminal record. With respect to medical cannabis policies, numerous legislatures acted in 2021 to expand patients’ access to marijuana products.

Looking forward to 2022, we see many new and important opportunities awaiting us. We see pathways to legalization in various statehouses across this country, like Rhode Island and Maryland, and we anticipate voters in several additional states, such as Missouri and Nebraska, to approve marijuana reform ballot initiatives next November. At the federal level, we have greater momentum than ever before with dueling Democratic and Republican-led efforts — such as The MORE Act, the Cannabis Administration, and Opportunity Act, and the newly introduced States Reform Act — leading the debate around repealing federal cannabis prohibition and opening up paths to interstate marijuana commerce.

Of course, there still remains much work to do. And that is why, as the self-proclaimed marijuana consumers’ lobby, we want to hear from you!

NORML is and has always been grassroots funded and consumer-oriented. As such, we take the opinions of our supporters very seriously. By completing the 2021 NORML Member Survey, you will help us better understand how we can more effectively represent your interests in our lobbying, organizing, and educational efforts moving forward.

Please take time today to let us know how we are doing and to let us know what you think we should be doing to end America’s war on marijuana consumers.

The information collected in this survey is kept confidential and will only be used for NORML’s internal organizational purposes to better improve our programming. Under no circumstances will your information be given, sold, or disclosed to any other individual or organization.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...