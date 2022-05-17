NORML PAC Endorsed John Fetterman Wins PA Senate Primary in Landslide

NORML PAC endorsed US Senate candidate John Fetterman won the state’s Democratic primary by a large margin.

John Fetterman has long been an outspoken advocate for marijuana legalization and has made it a central plank in his Senate campaign.

“John’s overwhelming victory in the primary should send a message to candidates of all political persuasions across the country,” commented NORML PAC Executive Director Erik Altieri, “Legalization has the support of 7 in 10 Americans, including majorities of all political affiliations. It is time candidates wake up to the reality that this is a winning ballot box issue, and the people are eager to support someone who makes it a priority with their vote. We need more people like John Fetterman in the Senate. His victory night sent a clear signal to the establishment, get on the right side of history or lose to someone with the courage of their convictions.”

“We at Lehigh Valley NORML applaud Lt. Gov. John Fetterman’s Primary victory and stand with John as he prepares to defeat his opponent in November,” said Lehigh Valley NORML Executive Director Jeff Riedy, “Mr. Fetterman has proven time and again to be a steadfast ally in our fight toward cannabis legalization and we have no doubt that he will prove himself our champion on Capitol Hill.”

