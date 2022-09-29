Vermont: Adult-Use Marijuana Sales to Begin Later This Week

Licensed marijuana retailers are anticipated to begin engaging in adult-use sales later this week. Their doors will open nearly two years after lawmakers passed legislation governing the commercial production and retail sale of marijuana to adults.

To date, state regulators have issued licenses to three retail applicants. At least one of those businesses is anticipated to open its doors on October 1. Applications from over a dozen other would-be retailers remain under review.

“A robust, above-ground retail marijuana market is necessary in order to disrupt the unregulated marketplace and to assure that consumers have adequate access to lab-tested, high quality products at competitive prices,” NORML’s Deputy Director Paul Armentano said.

Vermont becomes the 15th state to authorize adult-use marijuana sales. Four additional states — Connecticut, New York, Rhode Island, and Virginia — have legalized the possession of marijuana by adults, but have yet to establish licensed retail facilities.

Although state lawmakers initially legalized marijuana possession and cultivation for adults in 2018, that legislation failed to include provisions providing for any commercial production or sales.

