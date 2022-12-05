Missouri: Legalization Takes Effect on 12/8

Beginning Thursday, December 8th, adults in Missouri may legally able possess cannabis. Retail adult-use sales are anticipated to begin in February.

“December 8th is a historic date for Missourians,” said Dan Viets, co-author of Amendment 3, Missouri NORML Coordinator, and Chair of the Amendment 3 Advisory Board. “Most of the 20,000 annual marijuana arrests in our state will end on that date. Instead, adults will be able to legally possess up to 3 ounces of cannabis, and soon will also have the option to grow up to 18 plants or purchase cannabis products tested for purity and potency from licensed retailers.”

State officials this week will also begin reviewing the records of those with cannabis convictions. All misdemeanor cannabis-related convictions must be expunged within six months and all eligible felonies must be cleared within 12 months. Expungements will be automatic for convictions involving three pounds or less of cannabis.

The new law allows adults to possess up to three ounces of cannabis and to home-cultivate up to six flowering plants, six immature plants, and six plants under 14 inches for their own personal use.

It also seeks to broaden participation in the licensed cannabis marketplace by including small business owners and those representing disadvantaged populations, including those with limited capital, residents of high-poverty communities, service-disabled veterans, and those who have been previously convicted of nonviolent marijuana offenses.

Additionally, it makes some improvements to the state’s existing medical marijuana access program.

Legalization’s enactment in Missouri is expected to apply pressure on neighboring states to consider their own legal inclusions for recreational cannabis. Missouri may now serve as a geographical flagship to connect the legal green belt from coast to coast.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...