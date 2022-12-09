Connecticut: Adult-Use Cannabis Sales to Begin Next Month

Select cannabis retailers will begin selling cannabis products to those age 21 or older on Tuesday, January 10, 2023.

According to a press release issued earlier today by the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection, existing medical cannabis facilities possessing hybrid licenses will be permitted to sell cannabis to adults in one month’s time. Nine operators have thus far received dual licensure.

Lawmakers enacted legislation legalizing the adult use of marijuana and regulating its commercial production and sale last June.

“A robust, above-ground retail marijuana market is necessary in order to disrupt the unregulated marketplace and to assure that consumers have adequate access to lab-tested, high quality products at competitive prices,” NORML’s Deputy Director Paul Armentano said.

Sales will initially be limited to 1/4 ounce of cannabis flower, or its equivalent, per transaction when the market opens.

The announcement comes just days after adult-use marijuana sales began in neighboring Rhode Island.

