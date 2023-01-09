Connecticut: Adult-Use Cannabis Sales Begin This Week

Select retailers will begin selling cannabis products to those age 21 or older on Tuesday, January 10, 2023.

To date, nine operators have received dual licensure from state officials to engage in both medical and adult-use sales. Sales will initially be limited to 1/4 ounce of cannabis flower, or its equivalent, per transaction. A map of outlets receiving licensure is online.

“A robust, above-ground retail marijuana market is necessary in order to disrupt the unregulated marketplace and to assure that consumers have adequate access to lab-tested, high quality products at competitive prices,” NORML’s Deputy Director Paul Armentano said.

Lawmakers enacted legislation in 2021 legalizing the adult use of marijuana and regulating its commercial production and sale.

Licensed retailers in Rhode Island, and Vermont also began operations in recent months, while a single licensed operator is now open in New York City.

