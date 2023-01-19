NORML Remembers David Crosby

California NORML Deputy Director Ellen Komp and David Crosby

The National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws (NORML) was saddened to receive news of the passing of David Crosby, who joined NORML’s Advisory Board in 2018.

“David Crosby was a genuine American original and an outspoken advocate for ending our nation’s failed war on cannabis consumers. We were ecstatic to have him join NORML’s Advisory Board in 2018 and have him lend his platform and voice to the ongoing fight for cannabis freedom after a lifetime of personal advocacy,” stated NORML Executive Director Erik Altieri, “NORML extends our sincerest condolences to David’s family, friends, and fans. He will be missed, but there is no question he leaves behind an indelible mark on the social and cultural landscape.”

Upon formally joining NORML’s Advisory Board in 2018, Crosby himself stated:

“I’d like cannabis to be legal everywhere. I knew people who were in jail for years over a couple of joints, and it’s just not right. I feel a responsibility to stick up for people who have been jailed for it unfairly, and that is why I’m partnering with NORML to lend my name and talents to help end our multi-decade failure that is prohibition. Bottom line is: It should be legal and people shouldn’t be going to jail for it, and I want to reinforce that to the degree that I can.”

Rest in Power, David.

