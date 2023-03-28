NORML Welcomes New Members to Its Board of Directors

Pete Holmes was Seattle’s elected City Attorney for three terms, from 2010-2021. Immediately upon taking office in January 2010, Pete halted all prosecutions for marijuana possession. In 2011, he sponsored Initiative 502, which along with a similar voter initiative in Colorado, first legalized the adult use of marijuana in the United States. Holmes previously served as an original member of the Seattle Police Department’s Office of Professional Accountability Review Board (OPARB), reviewing police misconduct investigations, policy and procedures, and maintaining civilian oversight of the police department.



“As a former prosecutor who just said ‘no’ to charging cannabis users, I hope to use my NORML board position to urge other prosecutors to exercise similar discretion so that we can one day bring an end to the ruinous War on Drugs,” Holmes said.