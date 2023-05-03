Marijuana reform legislation continues to advance in several states. This week’s update highlights legislative developments in Alaska, California, Colorado, Louisiana, Maine, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New York, Texas, and Vermont.

LEGALIZATION

Louisiana

UPDATE: HB 17 is scheduled for a hearing today in the House Judiciary Committee.

House Bill 17 establishes regulations for the cultivation, production, and distribution of adult-use recreational cannabis for those aged 21 and up. It allows for selling up to one ounce of cannabis or cannabis products per calendar day.

Minnesota

UPDATE: HF 100 passed​ House 71 to 59. Senators passed a revised version of the bill by a vote of 34 to 33. A conference committee must reconcile the two bills before a final bill is advanced to the Governor’s desk. Minnesota is poised to be the 23rd legal marijuana state.

HF 100/SF73 allows adults 21 and older to purchase up to two ounces of cannabis and to home-cultivate up to eight plants (four of which may be mature). In addition to creating a system of licensed, private retail cannabis businesses, municipalities, and counties could own and operate government dispensaries. Those with prior marijuana convictions will have their records automatically expunged. The legislation also allows for on-site consumption lounges and cannabis delivery services. It also contains language banning the sale of unregulated synthetic cannabinoids, consistent with Board of Pharmacy rules put into place last year.

DECRIMINALIZATION

Texas

UPDATE: HB 218 passed the House and now heads to the Senate.

HB 218 reduces the penalties for possession of 1 oz or less of cannabis flower or cannabis concentrates while also instructing officers to no longer make arrests for the possession of related paraphernalia. Additionally, it facilitates a process for the expungement of past marijuana convictions.

MEDICAL ACCESS

Vermont

UPDATE: HB 270 has passed the House of Representatives. It has also passed the Senate Committee on Economic Development, Housing, and General Affairs​. It is scheduled for a hearing today before the Senate Committee on Finance.

House Bill 270 increases the number of plants patients can cultivate at home, allowing for six mature and 12 immature plants. The bill increases the maximum allowable THC content in a single edible cannabis product from 50 to 100 mg, expands the list of qualifying conditions for medical cannabis treatment, increases the number of patients for whom a caregiver may provide services, and removes annual registration fees for qualifying caregivers.

ADDITIONAL

Alaska

UPDATE: HB 28 was most recently heard by the House Finance Committee on 5/1/23.

House Bill 28 reduces employment barriers for people previously convicted of low-level marijuana possession crimes. It prohibits the public release of records concerning low-level marijuana possession charges by the Alaska Court System or any other agency. The bill would also (to the largest extent possible) purge records of these convictions from publicly accessible records.

California

UPDATE: AB 374 passed the Assembly Business And Professions Committee and the Assembly Governmental Organization Committee.

AB 374 permits cannabis lounges to sell non-cannabis-infused food and beverages and also allows them to sell tickets to concerts and other events.

Colorado

UPDATE: HB 1279 was passed by the House by a vote of 40 to 23. It passed the Senate 23 to 12. It now heads to the Governor’s desk.

House Bill 1279 permits residents to purchase marijuana products online with the opportunity to pick up their product or have it delivered to their homes.

Maine

UPDATE: LD 1789 and LD 1649 are pending votes in the House Judiciary Committee.

Legislative Document 1646 establishes a system to provide for the expungement of convictions specific to marijuana possession. This bill also creates a fund to pay for expungement filing charges.

Legislative Document 1789 expunges all records relating to criminal convictions or civil violations for conduct involving marijuana.

Missouri

Senate Bill 189 establishes expungement clinics to assist those in need with the process of seeking expungement for applicable criminal charges and convictions involving cannabis.

New York

Assembly Bill 6593 and Senate Bill 6470​ allow cannabis cultivators to temporarily sell their tested products on the premises of their farm, directly to consumers.

Nevada

Senate Bill 277 allows dispensaries to obtain dual licenses, allowing them to serve both medical patients and adult-use customers. The bill would also increase the allowable purchasing limit to 2.5 ounces.

