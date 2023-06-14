Marijuana reform legislation continues to advance in several states. This week’s update highlights legislative developments in California, Colorado, Illinois, Louisiana, Maine, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Vermont.



MEDICAL ACCESS

California

Update: SB 302 awaits a hearing in the Assembly Health Committee on 6/20/2023.

Senate Bill 302 expands the Compassionate Access to Medical Cannabis Act, or Ryan’s Law, to allow more patients in California healthcare facilities the option to use medical cannabis. Current law only protects terminally ill patients. The proposed law expands these protections to include individuals of at least 65 years of age who struggle with a chronic disease.

Update: SB 51 awaits a hearing in the Assembly Business and Professions Committee on 6/27/2023.

SB 51 authorizes the Department of Cannabis Control (DCC) to issue provisional licenses to local cannabis equity applicants for retail activities for up to five years, if the applicant meets the requirements of the Department.

Louisiana

Update: HB 460 has been sent to the Governor.

House Bill 460 allows for regulators to issue additional licenses to increase the number of available medical cannabis dispensaries.

Nevada

UPDATE: SB 277 has been sent to the Governor.

Senate Bill 277 allows dispensaries to serve both medical patients and adult-use customers. The bill increases legal limits for cannabis flower to 2.5 ounces and it increases allowable limits for concentrates to one-eighth of an ounce.

Ohio

Update: LD 193 awaits a hearing and vote in the House Agriculture Committee.

Legislative Document 193 seeks to increase the total number of authorized, state-licensed medical cannabis dispensaries.

Vermont

UPDATE: HB 270 has passed the House of Representatives and the Senate. It now awaits action from the Governor.

House Bill 270 increases the number of plants allowed for patients to cultivate at home, allowing for six mature plants and 12 immature plants. The bill increases the maximum allowable THC content in a single edible cannabis product from 50 to 100 mg, increases the number of patients a caregiver may provide services for at once, and removes annual registration fees for qualifying caregivers.

EXPUNGEMENT

Louisiana

Update: HB 286 has been sent to the Governor and awaits executive action.

House Bill 286 allows those with first-time marijuana possession misdemeanor offense charges to file a motion for expungement of records ninety days after their conviction.

ADDITIONAL

Maine

Update: LD 1311 has been advanced to the Governor.

LD 1311 amends state law to that certain individuals on probation or parole cannot be sanctioned for either their use of or possession of cannabis.

New York

Senate Bill 320 and Assembly Bill 109 would prohibit drug testing and screening of pregnant or postpartum individuals and newborns unless the individual consents and it is within the scope of medical care, or the testing or screening is necessary for a medical emergency. These bills preserve the trust between a pregnant or perinatal person and their healthcare provider by prohibiting drug testing without informed consent.

Update: SB 7508 has passed through the Assembly, and now awaits concurrence by the Senate before being sent to the Governor.

Senate Act 07508 permits certain tax deductions related to the sale, production, or distribution of cannabis products in an effort to offset increased tax burdens placed upon dispensaries by Section 280E of the federal tax code.

Pennsylvania

House Bills 985 and 986 forbid landlords from discriminating against or evicting tenants, both in commercial and residential spaces, on the basis of their medical marijuana use.

ENACTED

Colorado

House Bill 1279 has been signed into law by Governor Jared Polis. The bill removes the prohibition on online marijuana sales for residents in the state of Colorado.

Connecticut

House Bill 6941 has been signed into law by Governor Ned Lamont. The bill provides tax reforms to state-licensed cannabis businesses, reducing their state tax burden.

Illinois

House Bill 3817 has been signed into law by Governor JB Pritzker. The bill will allow licensed marijuana businesses to take state-level tax deductions that they’re currently prohibited from utilizing at the federal level due to current 280E tax code provisions.

FAILED

Maine

Legislative Document 1946 sought to increase taxes on adult-use cannabis and cannabis products beginning on or after October 1st, 2023, increasing the tax rate from 5.5% to 10%. The bill failed in the House.

VETOED

Oklahoma

Update: Governor Kevin Stitt has vetoed SB 437.

Senate Bill 437 sought to impose new restrictions on medical cannabis access and impose THC limits upon certain products.

