Adults age 21 and older may purchase up to 2.5 ounces of cannabis flower and/or up to one-quarter of an ounce of concentrates from licensed retailers beginning January 1st.

Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo signed legislation (SB 277) into law in June increasing the total amount of cannabis adults may legally purchase and possess. Current law limits possession limits to one ounce of flower and one-eight of an ounce of concentrates.

Other provisions in the law allow for licensed medical dispensaries to begin serving non-patients on January 1st.

Nevada voters approved a statewide ballot initiative in 2016 legalizing the adult-use cannabis market. Voters had previously decided in favor of an initiative legalizing the production and distribution of medical cannabis in 2000.

